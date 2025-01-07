ECP reserves verdict on disqualification case against Senator Saifullah Abro

ISALAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on a disqualification petition filed against PTI Senator Saifullah Abro.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case.

Saifullah Abro’s counsel argued that his client is an engineer with over 20 years of experience, having earned his engineering degree in 1991 and served in government roles until 2007.

The counsel highlighted Abro's work on projects like the Multan Metro Bus and his significant tax contributions from 2007 to 2021, adding that his qualifications have been verified by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The complainant, Shahadat Awan’s lawyer, countered that constructing bridges or roads as a contractor does not qualify one as a technocrat. He further stated that Abro lacked any notable national or international achievements in his field.

In response to a query by the Sindh member of the bench about defining success in engineering, the complainant suggested that creating an invention could be a benchmark for success.

After completing the proceedings, the ECP reserved its verdict in the case.