LESCO seeks rangers' assistance against defaulters, electricity thieves

The operation would target the top 100 defaulters, starting with the Okara Circle

Tue, 07 Jan 2025 12:28:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has sought the support of Rangers to tackle defaulters and electricity thieves, issuing a notification to initiate the operation.

According to the notification, the operation would target the top 100 defaulters, starting with the Okara Circle, where Rangers would assist LESCO staff. The operation would focus on border and remote villages within the Okara Circle.

Additionally, similar actions would be carried out in Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Circles, which have reported higher losses and defaulters.

LESCO has deemed the matter highly sensitive and instructed officers to submit lists of defaulters within two days.

The collaboration aims to ensure strict action against electricity theft and recover dues efficiently.