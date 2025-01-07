Pakistan expresses deep condolences over earthquake in China

Tue, 07 Jan 2025 15:18:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya Nerws) - Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake that struck China.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan extended heartfelt sympathy to the victims, offering condolences over the tragic loss of life and expressed solidarity with the injured and missing individuals.

The statement also conveyed best wishes for the ongoing relief efforts in the affected areas.

It is worth noting that an earthquake struck China and Nepal this morning, resulting in the death of 53 people, with many others injured. Aftershocks continue to be reported following the initial earthquake.