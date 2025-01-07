Parvez Elahi indicted in corruption case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi in a case related to alleged corruption in development projects.

Accountability Court judge Zubair Shahzad Kayani framed the charges against the former chief minister of Punjab, who has denied the allegations.

The judge has summoned witnesses to record statement in the next hearing. Mr Elahi signed the charge-sheet.

In previous hearing, the judge approved a petition filed by the PTI leader seeking one-day exemption from appearance in court.

The court has already framed charges against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali in the case.

