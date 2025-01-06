Setting up of check posts on Parachinar Road begins on Apex Committee's decision

According to an official document, private bunkers will be demolished and replaced by check posts

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The provincial government has started erecting 48 check posts on Tal-Parachinar Road on the decisions of the Apex Committee.

According to an official document, the provincial government has been working on the instructions of Apex Committee to restore law and order situation in Kurram. The committee decided to demolish all private bunkers by February 1. They will be replaced by check posts which will be manned by 399 ex-servicemen.

The federal government has decided to establish a special protection force comprising former servicemen.

The KP Apex Committee had also last month decided to dismantle all private bunkers in the Kurram district to restore peace in the region.

The document stated that the demolition of bunkers would be carried out by the district administration and police.

According to the Apex Committee decision, the warring groups would surrender their weapons within 15 days, and a record of the collected weapons will be compiled. The district administration would be responsible for monitoring the collection of weapons. Local people would also be offered to sell weapons to the government. A special desk would be established in Kurram for weapons registration.

