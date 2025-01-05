Kurram attackers identified as KP CM vows stern action against peace deal violators

Kurram attackers identified as KP CM vows stern action against peace deal violators

Terrorists, their facilitators to be brought to justice

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have identified five suspects who perpetrated an attack on Kurram deputy commissioner, which injured five people, Dunya New reported here on Saturday night.

According to sources, a case will be registered against the nominated suspects and their facilitators.

The KP government termed the attack a violation of peace agreement and decided to arrest those involved in the gun attack.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a meeting called after the incident and reviewed the law and order situation.

The CM said the people of the area were responsible for the violation of the agreement and those involved in the attack should be brought to justice.

The meeting decided to arrest those involved in the attack immediately.

The meeting decided that head money for those involved in the attack would be fixed, vowing no concession will be given to terrorists and their abetters.

It should be noted that seven people including Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud were injured as a result of firing on the government convoy in Bagan Uach area of Lower Kurram.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attack was carried out to sabotage the peace agreement.