President Zardari, PM Shehbaz condemn firing on convoy carrying goods to Kurram

The miscreants are enemies of the public: Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the firing on the convoy of government vehicles in Bagan area of Kurram.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need for strict action against those who seek to disrupt peace efforts in Kurram.

He said that the miscreants are enemies of the public and aim to spread chaos.

The President urged the people not to allow these elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the attempt has been made to sabotage the peace agreement.

He said those trying to disrupt law and order will not be allowed to succeed in their designs.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to eradicate terrorism.

He prayed for the recovery of the Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and other injured individuals.

Earlier in the day, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area.

The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement.

The deputy commissioner was taken to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. His guard is also being administered treatment in hospital.