Peace remains elusive as Kurram DC, guard injured in firing

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi blames it on inefficiency of provincial government

Topline Incident took place soon after first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on vehicles of Kurram district administration

Peace accord was signed during Kohat grand jirga few days ago

Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 12:59:35 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In a tragic turn of events, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and his guard were injured in firing in Bagan area on Saturday.

The incident took place soon after the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey following a peace agreement.

KP government’s Information Adviser Barrister Saif oversaw the departure of the convoy - days after local peace committees comprising tribal, political, and community elders pledged to restore peace in Kurram.

The deputy commissioner was taken to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. His guard is also being administered treatment in hospital.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi blamed it on inefficiency of the provincial government.

Barrister Saif said the deputy commissioner and his guard were immediately shifted to Alizai Hospital. He said the DC was stable and likely to be taken to Peshawar through helicopter.

He said the vehicles carrying goods to Parachinar had been stopped for now.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack on vehicles of Kurram district administration. He said the enemies of country did not want peace and the government would leave no stone unturned to fights them.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the firing on the convoy in Kurram. The firing on the aid convoy clearly reflects the provincial government's incompetence and failure, said the governor.

KURRAM PEACE AGREEMENT SABOTAGED



The past week saw thaw over Kurram dispute as both parties signed a peace accord during the Kohat grand jirga.

The jirga, held to address the situation in Kurram district, successfully concluded with mutual consensus on the agreement.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed the signing, with 45 representatives from each side endorsing the 14-point agreement.

He said plans were being made to open routes and establish peace. Those who would violate the agreement would be handed over to the government, he said, adding that efforts would be made in collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to ensure peace and order.

The agreement also stipulates that compensation for damages will be provided, and heavy weapons will be surrendered to the government.

Barrister Saif also confirmed the peace agreement.

"Both parties have signed the peace agreement. A few days ago, one party signed, and today the other party has also signed," said Barrister Saif.