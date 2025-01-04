Kurram sees dawn of peace as first convoy transports essentials after peace accord

The peace committees comprising members of all sects promise safe passage for essentials

Topline Peace agreement was finalised on Jan 1 as local leaders pledged to set aside personal and tribal disputes

Commitments include disarming within 15 days and dismantling bunkers within a month

Barrister Saif says violators of peace agreement will be considered terrorists

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The dawn of peace was witnessed in the restive Kurram as the first convoy carrying goods from Tal to Parachinar began journey on Saturday morning.

The convoy of vehicles carrying supplies, including food, departed Tal under police protection.

KP government’s Information Adviser Barrister Saif oversaw the departure of the convoy - days after local peace committees comprising tribal, political, and community elders pledged to restore peace in Kurram.

The committees comprising members of all sects promised to ensure safe passage for essentials to Parachinar and adjacent areas.

The peace agreement was finalised on Jan 1 as local leaders pledged to set aside personal and tribal disputes to ensure safety.

Kurram’s ongoing issues are primarily linked to local land and tribal conflicts, often mistakenly portrayed as sectarian violence. Commitments include disarming within 15 days and dismantling bunkers within a month.

The peace committees comprise 27 members from Lower Kurram, including former MNA Pir Haider Ali Shah, and 48 members from Upper Kurram, led by ex-Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi.

On Friday, Barrister Saif said strict action would be taken against those who would carry out terror acts in Kurram. He said caravans would return to Kurram on Saturday under security of the KP government.

He also said that according to the peace agreement both parties would submit a concrete plan of action regarding submission of ammunition in 15 days and no one would be allowed to keep or buy arms, and build bunkers in Kurram.

“Existing bunkers in the area will be demolished within a month and violators of peace agreement will be considered terrorists,” he reiterated.

On Wednesday, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen announced ending the sit-ins across the country after the peace accord.

At a press conference, party leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas declared that all sit-ins nationwide had been called off.

He stated that a peace agreement had been reached in Parachinar with the mutual consent of both parties, adding that the government now had the responsibility to implement the agreement.

KURRAM PEACE AGREEMENT



The past week saw thaw over Kurram dispute as both parties signed a peace accord during the Kohat grand jirga.

The jirga, held to address the situation in Kurram district, successfully concluded with consensus on the agreement.

Jirga member Malik Sawab Khan confirmed the signing, with 45 representatives from each side endorsing the 14-point agreement.

He said plans were being made to open routes and establish peace. Those who would violate the agreement would be handed over to the government, he said, adding that efforts would be made in collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to ensure peace and order.

The agreement also stipulates that compensation for damages will be provided, and heavy weapons will be surrendered to the government.

Barrister Saif also confirmed the peace agreement.

"Both parties have signed the peace agreement. A few days ago, one party signed, and today the other party has also signed," said Barrister Saif.

A SIMMERING DISPUTE



Kurram has been isolated from the rest of the country due to violent tribal clashes that erupted in November, resulting in scores of deaths. There are conflicting figures about the casualties, with a section of media reporting more than 200 deaths in clashes.

All roads in Kurram, including Parachinar-Peshawar highway, remained closed since Nov 21 following an attack on a convoy in Bagan area, which killed at least 50 people.

The attack sparked intense clashes, leading to numerous casualties on both sides. The violence escalated when two persons were killed and decapitated after being ambushed while heading toward Parachinar in Bagan area.

PROTESTS IN LAHORE, KARACHI



The road closures fuelled protests in Lahore and Karachi where people from the restive areas converged and demanded protection of life and property.

The protesters, including women and children, set up a camp outside the Lahore Press Club.

In Karachi, the protesters blocked roads at several places and had sporadic clashes with police.

A protest took place in Bagan, Kurram, against the destruction of shops and homes, with protesters demanding the reopening of roads and aid for those affected.