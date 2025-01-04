Rain and snow forecast for upper regions; dense fog to persist in plains: PMD

Published On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 05:32:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours.

Dense to moderate fog is likely to persist during morning and night in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh.

A frontal weather system is currently influencing the upper parts of the country and is expected to persist until the morning of January 6, according to PMD.

Rain and snowfall were recorded in several regions, including Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Other parts of the country experienced cold and partly cloudy weather, while moderate to dense fog continued to blanket most districts of Punjab and Upper Sindh.

Gupis remained the coldest place in the country on Friday where temperature fell up to -8 degrees Celsius.

