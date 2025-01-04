Process of dialogue should continue to resolve political issues: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that process of dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) should continue for resolving political issues.

Talking to a private television channel, Rana Sanaullah said the workers of PTI are facing jail on violation of country’s law and the court could decide the cases of the prisoners on the basis of evidence.

To a question about charter of economy, he said, it is the responsibility of all political parties including opposition to support the government for CoE so that goals set for “Uraan Pakistan” programme could be achieved in a befitting manner.

Replying to a question, he said that intelligence based operations will continue till complete eradication of terrorism from this country. Pakistan security forces have given a lot of sacrifices in fighting war on terror.

