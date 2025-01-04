Two killed, one injured in ice-cream factory blast in Sialkot

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, one injured in ice-cream factory blast in Sialkot

The deceased were identified as 52-year-old Shabir and 35-year-old Shoaib.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 05:22:22 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed and his nephew got seriously injured in a cylinder blast in an ice-cream factory blast in Sialkot on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in an ice-cream factory located in Fazalpur area of Sambrial tehsil near Sialkot where a cylinder exploded during refilling, killing a man and his son on the spot and injuring his nephew.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as 52-year-old Shabir and 35-year-old Shoaib.

