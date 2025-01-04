Govt to give access to education to the visually challenged: President

Says Braille is an important medium for visually-impaired people to get education

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 09:55:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari said the government was determined to provide better access to education and other facilities to the visually-impaired people.

In a message on the World Braille Day on Jan 4, he said, “We are observing the Braille Day to highlight the importance of access to education for people deprived of eyesight.”

He said the objective of observing the World Braille Day was to raise awareness about the rights of people deprived of eyesight. He said it was imperative to provide access to education to the special people for their social and economic independence.

He noted that Braille was an important medium for the visually-impaired people to get education and knowledge.

He underlined the need for ensuring provision of important information to the blind and said more urgent steps were needed to give the visually-challenged people access to books in Braille.

Pakistan had ratified the Marrakesh agreement for ensuring access of the visually-impaired people to education, he said, adding that high-quality educational and informative material should be made available to these people.

“We are committed to protect rights of people with special needs and take measures for their welfare," he added.