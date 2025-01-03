Fog again disrupts traffic on motorways in parts of country, Lahore airport closed

Pakistan Pakistan Fog again disrupts traffic on motorways in parts of country, Lahore airport closed

Motorway police have requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 08:45:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab and Sindh on night between Thursday and Friday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic. With intensification of fog and poor visibility several sections of Motorways were closed, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, Motorway M5 from Sher Shah to Rohri and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the country at the national highways due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, flight operation from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore has been suspended due to dense fog. According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), visibilty on the runway has been reduced to 150 meters as a result of which the airport has been closed.

The authority has advised the passengers to confirm the departure of flight before leaving for the airport.