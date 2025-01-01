Prisons in Punjab are overcrowded by 80pc, reveals report

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - The prisons across Punjab are overcrowded with inmates, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to the information obtained by Dunya News, the jails are 80pc overcrowded in Punjab.

The data revealed that the jails of Punjab have capacity of 37,563 inmates but more than 67,000 prisoners are there in 43 jails across the province.

There are 1,167 women and 932 juvenile inmates languishing in the prisons across Punjab.

The high-security cells and barracks have the capacity of 6,616 inmates. The high-security cells and barracks have been established in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Mianwali.

As many as 824 death cells have been established in nine districts of Punjab during the last 14 years.

The central jail of Lahore has the maximum number of death cells. There are 312 death cells in the central jail of Lahore.

It merits mention here that 11 new prisons have been established since 2010 across the province but the jails are still 80pc overcrowded.

Legal expert Chaudhry Naseer Kamboh said it's against the fundamental rights of inmates and the government should address this issue immediately.

“The prisoners also have the rights. The overcrowded jails are against the rights of inmates,” Advocate Syed Moazam Ali Shah said.