CJP Afridi chairs key huddle to bring jail reforms

The top judge constituted a committee that would visit the prisons across the Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Friday chaired an important meeting to bring about jail reforms.

The top judge also constituted a sub-committee that would visit the prisons across the Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, Ahad Cheema and Khadija Shah.

A sub-committee was also formed by the CJP to introduce jail reforms.

Amna Qadir would be the coordinator of the committee while Ahad Cheema and Khadija Shah would be the members.

The CJP directed the officials to provide all the logistics to the committee members to visit the prisons.

Earlier, CJP Afridi had chaired an important meeting to discuss judicial reforms on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by CJP was also attended by vice chancellors (VCs) of several universities and the SCBA president.

The participants discussed multiple suggestions to bring about judicial reforms.

CJP Afridi said there was a need to bring about reforms in both superior and lower judiciary. He also lauded the roles of universities in bringing judicial reforms in Pakistan.

It was decided in the meeting that modern technology should be introduced to bring judicial reforms.