Four more bodies of Pakistani victims recovered in Greece boat tragedy

The bodies were recovered from the Greek island of Gavdos

Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 13:05:50 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The tragic Greece boat incident has claimed more lives as the bodies of four additional Pakistani victims have been recovered, bringing the total to nine.

According to the FIA, three of the newly identified victims were Shabbir, Zain Ali, and Zeeshan from Narowal, while the fourth, Owais Ali, is from Sialkot.

The bodies were recovered from the Greek island of Gavdos and have been moved to a hospital in Athens.

The Pakistani Embassy is making arrangements to repatriate the bodies to Pakistan.