Pakistan struggles to confirm exact number of fishermen detained in Indian jails

Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi estimated that the actual number could exceed 334

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has admitted to being unaware of the exact number of Pakistani fishermen and other detainees in Indian jails, failing to confirm the total figures.

According to details shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs on July 1, 2024, there were 86 Pakistani fishermen and civilian prisoners held in Indian jails, most of whom were detained between 2018 and 2023.

However, the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi estimated that the actual number of detained fishermen could exceed 334, although they lacked definitive statistics.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that upon receiving information about a Pakistani citizen’s arrest, the High Commission in New Delhi requested consular access. However, approvals for consular access often take several months.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly urged India to address the issue of detained fishermen on humanitarian grounds, emphasising their release and safe return to Pakistan.

Sources revealed that after consular access is granted, the High Commission interviews the detained fishermen to collect information. These details are then sent to Pakistan for verification of the detainees' national status by the Ministry of Interior.