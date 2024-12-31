No deal finalised with Saudi Arabia regarding Reko Diq: Petroleum minister

Pakistan Pakistan No deal finalised with Saudi Arabia regarding Reko Diq: Petroleum minister

Earlier, reports surfaced cabinet approved sale of 15% shares in project for $540m

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024 23:45:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik clarified on Tuesday that no deal was finalised with Saudi Arabia regarding the Reko Diq project, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise.

Speaking to the media, Dr Malik stated, “The federal cabinet has not approved any such agreement. However, discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding potential collaboration on Reko Diq are ongoing.”

He further elaborated that talks about Saudi investment in Reko Diq have been progressing positively but added, “There has been no discussion on the percentage of shares to be allocated to Saudi Arabia.”

The minister expressed positiveness, saying, “A deal concerning Reko Diq shares with Saudi Arabia is expected to materialise next year.”

It is pertinent to mention that earlier reports surfaced that the federal cabinet had approved the sale of 15% shares in the project for $540 million, a claim Dr Malik denied.