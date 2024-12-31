Flashback 2024 - A Timeline of Pakistan's Key Events

The year saw many unprecedented developments with far-reaching effects for the country

By Mudassar Ali Iqbal

As the sun of 2024 sets, Dunya News presents to its readers a timeline of major events Pakistan witnessed in the year.

January



Jan 8, 2024: The Supreme Court lifted a lifetime ban on politicians with criminal convictions from contesting elections.

Jan 8, 2024: The Supreme Court ruled against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, stripping it of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ due to its failure to hold intra-party elections.

Jan 16, 2024: Iran conducted airstrikes in Pakistan, targeting bases of a Sunni militant group, which Pakistan labelled an "unprovoked violation" of its airspace. Pakistan retaliated two days later, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Jan 30, 2024: Former prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets.

Jan 31, 2024: Imran Khan and his wife got additional sentences totalling 14 years for corruption related to state gifts.

February

Feb 3, 2024: Khan and his wife were sentenced to seven years for violating marriage laws.

Feb 5, 2024: A deadly attack by militants on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the death of 10 policemen and injuries to six others.

Feb 7, 2024: Twin bombings outside electoral offices in Balochistan killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for these attacks.

Feb 8, 2024: Pakistan held its general elections, where voters elected members of the 16th National Assembly.

Feb 10, 2024: Preliminary results indicated that independent candidates affiliated with Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a strong showing, but PML-N claimed victory later on.

Feb 14, 2024: Following the elections, the PML-N, along with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other allied parties, announced plans to form a coalition government.

March

March 1, 2024: The newly elected National Assembly was convened for its inaugural session following the February elections, marking a crucial step in the formation of the new government.

March 3, 2024: Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister, leading a coalition government formed by the PML-N and the PPP.

March 5, 2024: Protests erupted across the country led by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging electoral fraud and demanding investigation into the election process.

March 6, 2024: The Supreme Court ruled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the country’s former prime minister, did not receive a fair trial before his execution 44 years ago.

March 10, 2024: The Election Commission of Pakistan announced a review of the electoral process amid widespread allegations of irregularities and manipulation during the elections.

March 12, 2024: The Supreme Court ruled on electoral reforms, emphasising stricter regulations for candidate eligibility and campaign financing, aiming to enhance future electoral integrity.

March 20, 2024: A judicial inquiry was initiated to investigate allegations of electoral fraud raised by opposition parties, particularly focusing on discrepancies in vote counting and reporting.

March 25, 2024: Six judges from the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to then CJP Isa, expressing concerns about intimidation and interference by intelligence agencies.

March 29, 2024: The Supreme Court began hearings on petitions challenging the legitimacy of the recent elections, reflecting ongoing tensions regarding the electoral process and governance.

April

April 1, 2024: The government announced new economic reforms aimed at stabilising the economy amid rising inflation and public discontent.

April 2, 2024: Pakistan expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly regarding attacks on Iranian diplomatic missions.

April 5, 2024: A significant political rally was held by Imran Khan's PTI in Lahore, demanding accountability and transparency in governance.

April 8, 2024: The Supreme Court ruled on the legality of recent electoral processes, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in future elections.

April 14, 2024: The government launched a new initiative to address youth unemployment, focusing on skill development and job creation.

April 16, 2024: The National Assembly passed a controversial bill aimed at increasing government oversight of media operations, sparking protests from journalists.

April 22-24, 2024: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan from April 22 to April 24, 2024

April 23-25, 2024: Pakistan hosted its first-ever International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PIEDRR) in Islamabad, attracting participants from 44 countries to discuss global disaster management strategies.

April 30, 2024: The government announced plans to hold local government elections across various provinces, aiming to enhance grassroots governance.

May

May 1, 2024: The government announced a new economic package aimed at alleviating the financial burden on citizens amid rising inflation.

May 3, 2024: The 18th Youth Parliament Pakistan convened its third session, focusing on youth engagement in politics and governance.

May 6, 2024: The inaugural session of the Senate began, marking the start of the 22nd parliamentary year.

May 9, 2024: Seven ordinances were laid before the Senate, addressing various legislative matters and reforms.

May 15, 2024: A significant meeting was held between Pakistani officials and representatives from China to discuss the future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

May 17, 2024: The Pakistani government condemned recent violence in Kashmir and reiterated its support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

May 20, 2024: The Deputy Prime Minister led a delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, to strengthen regional cooperation.

May 25, 2024: The government faced criticism from opposition parties over its handling of economic issues during a heated parliamentary debate.

June

June 1, 2024: The federal government unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, proposing tax hikes and subsidy cuts to meet IMF requirements.

June 5, 2024: The Supreme Court issued a ruling on electoral reforms, mandating stricter regulations for campaign financing and candidate eligibility.

June 10, 2024: Protests erupted across major cities as opposition parties condemned the budget, accusing the government of burdening the public with increased taxes.

June 15, 2024: The government announced a new initiative to boost small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as part of its economic recovery plan.

June 20, 2024: A significant meeting was held between Pakistani officials and IMF representatives to discuss ongoing economic challenges and reform implementation.

June 25, 2024:: The National Assembly passed a controversial media regulation bill, sparking widespread criticism from journalists and civil society.

June 28, 2024: The K-pop World Festival's regional preliminary round was held in Islamabad, showcasing Pakistan's cultural engagement with global trends.

July

July 1, 2024: The government announced a series of austerity measures aimed at reducing the budget deficit and addressing economic challenges.

July 5, 2024: The National Assembly passed a controversial bill granting sweeping powers to law enforcement agencies, raising concerns over civil liberties.

July 10, 2024: Protests erupted in various cities against the government's austerity measures, with opposition parties demanding immediate relief for the public.

July 12, 2024: The Supreme Court ruled the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf eligible for reserved seats.

July 15, 2024: A terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment resulted in multiple casualties, prompting the government to express serious concerns to Afghan authorities regarding cross-border terrorism.

July 19, 2024: The government successfully negotiated a $3 billion bailout package with the IMF, which included commitments to implement unpopular economic reforms.

July 22, 2024: Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov visited Pakistan to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

July 25, 2024: The Supreme Court began hearings on petitions challenging the legality of recent law enforcement powers granted by Parliament.

August

August 1, 2024: The government launched a series of operations against militant groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan due to rising security concerns.

August 12, 2024: Faiz Hameed, former head of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was arrested over allegations of abuse of power related to a raid during his tenure.

August 14, 2024: Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence Day with various national events, amidst heightened security due to recent violence and political unrest.

August 26, 2024: A terrorist attack in Musakhel district resulted in the deaths of 23 passengers after armed men offloaded them from vehicles.

September

September 1, 2024: The Supreme Court ruled on the legality of recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, affirming the government's authority to enact reforms.

September 10, 2024: Imran Khan's PTI organized nationwide protests demanding the release of their leader and criticizing the government's handling of economic issues.

September 18, 2024: Pakistan's Foreign Minister met with counterparts in a regional summit to discuss security cooperation and trade relations amidst ongoing tensions with neighbouring countries.

September 25, 2024: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a new $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan.

September 25, 2024: The government announced new measures to combat inflation, including subsidies for essential goods, in response to public dissatisfaction and protests.

October

October 2, 2024: Pakistan hosted a high-level Saudi delegation to discuss investment opportunities, signalling a strengthening of economic ties.

October 4, 2024: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party held a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

October 6, 2024: A terrorist attack targeting Chinese nationals in Karachi heightened security concerns and strained diplomatic relations with China.

October 15-16, 2024: Pakistan successfully hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, marking a significant diplomatic achievement amidst internal political turmoil.

October 17, 2024: During the SCO conference in Islamabad the PTI organized a sit-in protest at D-Chowk, demanding the release of PTI founder and opposing proposed constitutional amendments.

October 20, 2024: The ruling coalition passed a controversial bill aimed at reforming the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), leading to widespread protests from opposition parties.

October 23, 2024: 60 U.S. lawmakers wrote to President Biden advocating for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners in Pakistan.

October 25, 2024: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced his retirement.

October 26, 2024: Justice Yahya Afridi took oath as the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

November

November 4, 2024: The National Assembly passed a legislative amendment extending the tenure of military chiefs from three to five years, allowing for reappointments and extensions.

November 9, 2024: A suicide bombing in Quetta killed at least 30 people, raising national security concerns and prompting a government response to enhance security measures.

November 11, 2024: Economic reforms were introduced as part of an effort to stabilize the economy.

November 15, 2024: The government declared a health emergency in Punjab due to severe smog conditions affecting air quality, highlighting environmental challenges.

November 17, 2024: 46 US lawmakers wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to advocate for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

November 24-27, 2024: Islamabad experienced a partial shutdown due to protests led by PTI supporters demanding the release of Imran Khan, causing significant disruptions in the capital.

November 28, 2024: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the 100,000-point mark for the first time on closing at a historic high of 100,540.29 points.

December

December 1, 2024: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated due to a series of cross-border attacks, prompting diplomatic discussions to address security concerns.

December 10, 2024: Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed was formally charged under the Pakistan Army Act for land grabbing and political interference, marking a significant judicial development.

December 15, 2024: The ruling coalition and PTI held a crucial round of talks aimed at resolving ongoing political tensions, setting the stage for future negotiations.

December 18-19, 2024: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Cairo to lead Pakistan's delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries, focusing on youth investment and SMEs.

December 20, 2024: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the official election schedule for the upcoming general elections, emphasizing commitments to free and fair polls.