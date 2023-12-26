February 8 elections most important in Pakistan's history: Shehbaz

Says no development possible sans political stability

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday described the February 8 elections as the most important in Pakistan’s history and promised that they would emerge victorious under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif – the party supremo who is eyeing a record fourth term as prime minister.

He listed the achievements of the last Nawaz government, including restoration of peace in Karachi and ending hours-long power outages after winning the 2013 elections.

It was Nawaz who tackled the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz said, adding that people still remembered the development works carried out during that period across Pakistan.

Addressing the party’s parliamentary board meeting at his party’s Model Town headquarters, the PML-N President stressed that no development and prosperity without political stability in the country.

The PML-N supremo’s return had revitalised the party workers, supporters and voters, he noted – a move that was demanded by the senior leaders as well as rank and file, especially after the coalition government’s poor performance.

On Tuesday, the PML-N parliamentary board interviewed the aspirants for party tickets from Peshawar, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan divisions to finalise the national and provincial assemblies’ candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The process of conducting interviews of intending candidates from Hazara and Malakand was already completed earlier. However, no names have so far been announced amid intense internal lobbying and matters related to possible seat adjustment in the province.

But Khyber Pakhtunkhwa isn’t an exception as the PML-N hasn’t so far shared the names of party ticket holders from any part of the country.

An earlier report had revealed that there was a deadlock in the ongoing talks as the JUI-F, PML-N, PPP and ANP are manoeuvring for a maximum share of national and provincial seats, especially in Peshawar valley – the most populated region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.