Security forces kill 15 while thwarting infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by the Khorasan faction of the Khawarij terrorists at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to sources, 20 to 25 Khawarij terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan from two locations in Kurram and North Waziristan on the night between Dec 27 and 28, using Afghan Taliban border posts. Pakistani security forces acted promptly and foiled the infiltration attempt.

Sources revealed that on the morning of Dec 28, the Khawarij and Afghan Taliban jointly opened fire on Pakistani posts with heavy weapons without provocation.

Pakistani security forces responded swiftly and forcefully to the firing. According to sources, initial reports indicate significant losses on the Afghan side.

Effective retaliatory fire led to the death of over 15 Khawarij and Afghan Taliban fighters, with several others injured. Due to the effective counter-action and shelling, Afghan Taliban forces fled, abandoning six posts.

Security sources stated that Pakistan had repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to prevent the Khorasan faction of the Khawarij from using Afghan soil against Pakistan. Instead of controlling the Khawarij, the Afghan Taliban continues to support these terrorist elements.

Sources further mentioned that the Khorasan faction of the Khawarij operates freely in Afghanistan and is exploiting Afghan territory for anti-Pakistan terrorist activities. Pakistani security forces are fully capable of giving a befitting response to any act of aggression.

