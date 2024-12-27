In-focus

Pakistan fought long war against terrorism in 2024: ISPR DG

He addressed press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - As many as 59,775 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were carried out by the security forces in 2024. 

It was stated by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday. 

“Pakistan fought a long war against terrorism,” said the spokesperson of armed forces. 

He said that several nefarious designs of terrorists were also foiled by the armed forces during 2024. 

 

 

This is a developing story and being updated... 

