Pakistan fought long war against terrorism in 2024: ISPR DG
He addressed press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - As many as 59,775 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were carried out by the security forces in 2024.
It was stated by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday.
“Pakistan fought a long war against terrorism,” said the spokesperson of armed forces.
He said that several nefarious designs of terrorists were also foiled by the armed forces during 2024.
This is a developing story and being updated...