Want cordial relations with Afghanistan, not cross-border terrorism: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD - (Dunya News) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired cabinet meeting where he addressed concerns about situation of terrorism in the country.

While addressing cabinet meeting PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate with Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

“TTP is operating from Afghanistan. The Afghan interim government must take strict actions against illegal TTP,” he added.

“Pakistan wants cordial relations with Afghanistan, we want to cooperate economically but duality in actions is unacceptable, talks for good relations and cross-border terrorism cannot move together,” declared PM Shehbaz.

He also reminded the cabinet that Pakistan government conveyed this message many times to afghan interim government not to let Afghan soil become a terrorist hub.

The Afghan government must make a proper plan of action to control terrorism, he reiterated.

While condoling recent incidents of the martyrdom of security personnel including Major Awais Shaheed and 16 FC personnel, PM lauded the efforts of security forces in eradicating terrorism.

While talking about medicines shortage in Parachinar, PM told the cabinet that with the aid of the NDMA medicines have been sent to Parachinar via helicopter.

Pm Shehbaz also expressed grief over the plane-crash in Azerbaijan.

I telephoned the Azerbaijan’s president and offered my condolences over plan-crash incident, adding that Pakistan shares strong diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan, informed the PM.

On this occasion, PM Shehbaz vowed to strengthen the economic ties with Azerbaijan.

PM also told the cabinet that Pakistan was fully prepared for hosting upcoming ICC event.

