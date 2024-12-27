Pakistan army fought long war against terrorism in 2024: ISPR DG

He addressed press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - As many as 59,775 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) were carried out by the security forces in 2024.

It was stated by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday.

“Pakistan fought a long war against terrorism,” said the spokesperson of armed forces.

He said several nefarious designs of terrorists were also foiled by the armed forces during 2024.

Lt Gen Sharif said 925 terrorists were eliminated in 2024 in several operations. As many as 27 Afghan terrorists were also killed by the armed forces.

He added that more than 169 operations were being carried out on a daily basis to eliminate the monster of terrorism.

The ISPR head said 383 officials of Pak Army embraced martyrdom in the year. He said 14 highly wanted terrorists also surrendered before the state.

According to the ISPR DG, the war against terrorism would continue until the elimination of last terrorist.

“Pakistan has hosted the Afghan refugees for a long time but the soil of Afghanistan is being used against Pakistan,” he said.

Talking about India, he said 25 violations of ceasefire were committed by the neighbouring country in 2024.

“Pakistan will protect its citizens at any cost,” he added.