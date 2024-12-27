Justice to remain elusive till punishment of May 9 planners: ISPR DG

Pakistan Pakistan Justice to remain elusive till punishment of May 9 planners: ISPR DG

He addressed press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 17:08:13 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said that justice would remain incomplete till the punishment of May 9 planners.

He was addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Friday.

He said that Nov 26 was the continuity of May 9.

“The May 9 is not about the Pak Army. It is about the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He added that the military courts awarded punishment according to the constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the youth of Pakistan was provoked against the state through a fake narrative.

FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM IN 2024

As many as 59,775 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) were carried out by the security forces in 2024, it was stated by ISPR DG.

“Pakistan fought a long war against terrorism,” said the spokesperson of armed forces.

He said several nefarious designs of terrorists were also foiled by the armed forces during 2024.

Lt Gen Sharif said 925 terrorists were eliminated in 2024 in several operations. As many as 27 Afghan terrorists were also killed by the armed forces.

Also Read: Major martyred, 13 terrorists killed in KP operations

He added that more than 169 operations were being carried out on a daily basis to eliminate the monster of terrorism.

The ISPR head said 383 officials of Pak Army embraced martyrdom in the year. He said 14 highly wanted terrorists also surrendered before the state.

According to the ISPR DG, the war against terrorism would continue until the elimination of last terrorist.

Talking about India, he said 25 violations of ceasefire were committed by the neighbouring country in 2024.

“Pakistan will protect its citizens at any cost,” he added.

AFGHAN TERRITORY BEING USED AGAINST PAKISTAN

The spokesperson of armed forces said that Pakistan has hosted the Afghan refugees for a long time but the soil of Afghanistan is being used against Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan played an important role for peace and stability in its neighbouring country.

Read More: Want cordial relations with Afghanistan, not cross-border terrorism: PM Shehbaz

He said that Army Chief Gen Asim Munir has categorically expressed Pakistan's reservations over the banned organizations' sanctuaries inside Afghanistan as well as their facilitation to conduct terrorist activities inside Pakistan.