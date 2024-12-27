Establishment of peace in Kurram is our top priority: KP CM Gandapur

Says provincial government was fully aware of the difficulties faced by the citizens of Kurram

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minsiter Ali Amin Gandapur said on Friday that the protection of citizens' lives and property, as well as the establishment of peace and order in Kurram, is the provincial government's top priority.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister's House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that, following special instructions from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government's helicopter service was ongoing.

He stated that the helicopter service would continue until the land route to Kurram is opened, adding that six flights were conducted to Kurram using the MI-17 helicopter on December 26 (Thursday).



He further informed that, so far, a total of 613 people have been provided air transport services through the helicopter service, including members of the jirga, as well as ordinary citizens such as children, women, students, and patients.

CM Gandapur stated that the provincial government was fully aware of the difficulties faced by the citizens of Kurram in the current situation.

He expressed hope that the problems of Kurram's people would be resolved as soon as possible and that normalcy would return to the region.

Gandapur also emphasized that efforts were being made for a peaceful and acceptable solution to the issue, urging the parties involved and local leaders to support the provincial government's efforts for the sake of peace. He reiterated that the protection of citizens' lives and property, as well as the establishment of peace and order, was the primary priority and responsibility.

