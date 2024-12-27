PM Shehbaz directs uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

Says structural reforms in the energy sectors are must to resolve the issue on permanent basis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the departments concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers in winter season.

The premier issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review gas supply in the country. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

He said the supply of gas to domestic consumers remained the top priority of the government, adding that structural reforms in the energy sectors were a must to resolve the issue on a permanent basis.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that the system had a surplus of RLNG, which had led to an improvement in gas load management compared to last year.

It was told that the duration of gas loadshedding this year was shorter compared to previous year. “Gas is being provided to domestic consumers from 5am to 10pm,” the premier was told.

The prime minister was also briefed that gas was being supplied to the power sector according to its demand, adding that the complaint dashboards of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) are fully operational.

The complaint resolution rate for SNGPL stands at 93 percent and for SSGC, it is 79pc.



