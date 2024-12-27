Pakistan discovers gas reserves in KP with potential to produce 2.14m cubic feet daily

OGDCL has discovered gas reserves

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas reserves in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with the capacity to produce 2.14 million cubic feet of gas per day (MCFD), according to media reports.

“Under the natural resources exploration projects of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the OGDCL has discovered significant gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Radio Pakistan said.

“The discovered reserves are capable of producing up to 2.14 million cubic feet of gas per day.”

It added the discovery would enhance Pakistan’s energy self-sufficiency and pave the way for further exploration in the mining sector.

In October, the China Central Depository and Clearing Company signed a deal with the OGDCL to develop Pakistan’s tight gas potential.

Tight gas, a type of unconventional gas requiring advanced extraction methods, is found in reservoir rocks with low permeability, most often sandstone.

In February, the OGDCL announced the discovery of a new natural gas reserve in the Khairpur district of southern Sindh province.

In October last year, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, an Islamabad-based petroleum exploration and lease company, unveiled a substantial gas discovery in Pakistan’s southern Ghotki-Sindh region, with initial estimates indicating a daily yield of 1.11 MCFD.

In September 2022, the OGDCL also discovered gas deposits in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Founded in 1961, the OGDCL explores, drills, refines and sells oil and gas in Pakistan. The company has gained importance as the country seeks to boost domestic supplies and attract foreign investment.