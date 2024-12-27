LHC makes buses mandatory for registration of schools

Pakistan Pakistan LHC makes buses mandatory for registration of schools

Judge says secretary schools has violated court order

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 15:52:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday conditioned the registration of new schools with the school bus policy.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard petitions filed for discussing measures to combat smog.

During the hearing, Justice Karim inquired why the judicial order to start buses for 50pc of children had not been implemented yet, adding why were no steps taken for school buses.

“The secretary schools has violated court order,” he added.

Justice Karim remarked that the registration of new schools should be stopped, and it should be made mandatory for schools to have buses for transportation.

"Every school will have to adopt this policy, and teams have been formed for the fitness certificate of buses. A policy report regarding this matter should be submitted by Dec 30," he said.

During the hearing, a Judicial Commission member stated that they had asked the WASA managing director to restart the water meter work. The WASA lawyer explained that there were financial issues with a Chinese company, which wanted to open an account here.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that this work had been delayed too long and should be started promptly, as smog would reappear next month.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case until Dec 30.

