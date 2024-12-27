Funeral prayers of martyred Maj Awais offered in Miranshah

Pakistan Pakistan Funeral prayers of martyred Maj Awais offered in Miranshah

He will be buried in his hometown with full military honour

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 11:25:54 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers of Major Muhammad Awais, who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in North Waziristan, were offered in Miranshah.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the body of the martyred army officer had been sent to his hometown, Narowal, where he will be buried with full military honour.

The funeral prayers were attended by Pakistan Army’s senior officers, soldiers and locals.

Pakistan's security forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, ISPR said, adding that the great sacrifices of our martyrs further strengthen our resolve.

Security forces killed 13 terrorists during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations were conducted in the Janikhel area of Bannu district, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan on December 25 and 26 after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

ISPR stated that during the operations, there was intense gunfire exchange with the terrorists. In the Janikhel area of Bannu, two terrorists were killed.

In the second operation in North Waziristan, five terrorists were killed and eight others were wounded, while six terrorists were killed and eight were injured in the third operation in South Waziristan.

It added that Major Mohammad Awais was martyred while bravely fighting during the intense firefight with the terrorists.

