PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM said that we are dedicated to increasing domestic funding for epidemic preparedness.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness said that Pakistan stands with the global community to emphasise the critical importance of collective readiness to combat health emergencies.

In a message on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2024, he said, “This day reminds us of the urgent need for collaboration and swift action in the face of epidemics.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the necessity of consistent commitment and effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our communities. Despite unprecedented global health challenges, Pakistan’s healthcare system demonstrated remarkable resilience, supported by the tireless dedication of our healthcare professionals who worked relentlessly to save lives.”

In Pakistan, he said public health threats are being addressed through the expertise of our trained field professionals. Public Health Emergency Operations Centers have played a vital role in responding to all threats. With the adoption of the National Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to achieve compliance with International Health Regulations.

“Through the One Health approach, the government is fostering collaboration across sectors to address health risks at the human-animal-environment interface. This integrated framework strengthens our capacity to prevent and respond to emerging threats,” he added.

“We are dedicated to increasing domestic funding for epidemic preparedness, implementing strategies for real-time response, and expanding epidemiological services nationwide,” he stated.

He said, “On this day, Pakistan pledges to continue working with global partners to build resilient healthcare systems and ensure a safer, healthier future for all.”

