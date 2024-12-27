Irfan Siddiqui appointed spokesperson for govt negotiation committee
Pakistan
The committee is tasked with leading talks with PTI to address political and national issues.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, as the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee.
Siddiqui, an integral part of the negotiation committee, also serves as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.