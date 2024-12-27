Irfan Siddiqui appointed spokesperson for govt negotiation committee

Pakistan Pakistan Irfan Siddiqui appointed spokesperson for govt negotiation committee

The committee is tasked with leading talks with PTI to address political and national issues.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 04:27:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, as the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee.

The committee is tasked with leading crucial talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to address political and national issues.

Siddiqui, an integral part of the negotiation committee, also serves as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

