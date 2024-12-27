In-focus

Irfan Siddiqui appointed spokesperson for govt negotiation committee

Irfan Siddiqui appointed spokesperson for govt negotiation committee

Pakistan

The committee is tasked with leading talks with PTI to address political and national issues.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Irfan Siddiqui, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Senate, as the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee.

The committee is tasked with leading crucial talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to address political and national issues.

Siddiqui, an integral part of the negotiation committee, also serves as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News