PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists

PM appreciated the security forces for eliminating 13 Khwarij terrorists in these operations.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 04:29:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday lauded the security forces for their successful operations against the Khwarij terrorists in Bannu and North and South Waziristan.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating 13 Khwarij terrorists in these operations.

He paid tribute to Major Muhammad Awais of Pakistan army for embracing martyrdom while countering the terrorists in North Waziristan. He prayed for the elevation of ranks of martyred Major Awais in heaven and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation saluted martyred Major Awais and was determined to eradicate terrorism in all forms.

