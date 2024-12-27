President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khwarij

President said the whole nation was with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khwarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the Khwarij during the successful operations.

He lauded Major Muhammad Awais of Pakistan Army for embracing martyrdom while bravely countering the terrorists in North Waziristan. He condoled with the heirs of Major Muhammad Awais Shaheed.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the Shaheed officer and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

The President expressed determination to continue actions against Fitna al-Khwarij till its complete elimination. He said the whole nation was with the security forces in the war against terrorism, adding operations would continue against the menace of terrorism till its complete eradication.

