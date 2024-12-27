Man dies after being hit by train in Karachi

Published On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 04:38:23 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred near Drigh Road Railway Station in Karachi where a man was crossing the railway track when he was hit by a train, as a result he died on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Arif Masih. Meanwhile, Railway police have launched an investigation.

