PTI founder rejects exile or house arrest, says Aleema Khan

Keep me in jail, but release the other prisoners, Aleema quoted Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Aleema Khan revealed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness regarding his demands.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, she quoted him saying, “Keep me in jail, but release the other prisoners.”

Aleema emphasized that the PTI founder firmly stated he would neither leave the country nor accept house arrest. He noted that if two of his demands are fulfilled, he would encourage overseas Pakistanis to resume sending remittances to Pakistan.

She further quoted him highlighting three critical factors for Pakistan's economic stability: the rule of law, political stability, and peace. Without these, she stated, the country's economy cannot thrive.

