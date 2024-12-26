PTI reiterates demand of judicial commission to probe May 9 events

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that PTI founder Imran Khan and the party leadership condemned the May 9 events.

Barrister Gohar said that a judicial commission should be formed to determine who was involved in the May 9 incident and how accountability can be ensured. He added that a fair trial conducted through the judicial commission would be acceptable to all.

The PTI chairman further mentioned that PTI had already filed a petition in the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission. He reiterated PTI’s principled stance that civilians should not be tried in military courts.

Barrister Gohar expressed hope that the Supreme Court would rule in favour of civilians, stating that trying civilians in military courts is unconstitutional. He clarified that military trials should only be conducted for those who are in uniform or retired personnel.

