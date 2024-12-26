Naqvi praises police, rangers, FC for peaceful Charismas

Expresses satisfaction on effective security measures

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded police and other law-enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful celebrations of Charismas and functions arranged in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day across the country.

Expressing satisfaction on stringent security measures on these two auspicious occasions, the interior minister said police, rangers and FC deserve appreciation and salutation for keeping peace and ensuring protection of people in Islamabad and other parts of the country on Christmas Day.

He said the performance of police and other law-enforcement agencies was appreciable for smooth and peaceful celebrations of Christmas.

Christian community took part in their rituals and congregations freely and without any fear of terror. Our police and security institutions played an important role in providing the Christians with peaceful atmosphere to celebrate their event.

He stated, “It is our duty to protect the rights of minorities and that all minority communities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom in every way.”

He highlighted that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the rights of minority communities.

He further said that the role of the Christian community in the construction and development of Pakistan is beyond doubt.