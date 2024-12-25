US lauds Pakistan's progress in fight against terrorism

US State Department released annual country reports for 2023

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The US State Department Wednesday released the annual country reports for 2023, shedding light on Pakistan’s progress in the fight against terrorism and its implementation of key counterterrorism laws.

The report commends Pakistan for its commitment to major legislation, including the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and its amendments in 2014 and 2020, which have significantly enhanced the powers of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and the judiciary in handling terrorism-related cases.

According to the report, Pakistan collects biometric data at land crossings as part of its International Border Management Security System. Additionally, the customs service, in coordination with other agencies, enforces anti-money laundering laws and foreign currency regulations at airports.

Pakistan remains a member of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering, with its Financial Intelligence Unit operating under the name Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

The country’s latest national risk assessment evaluated 87 terrorist organizations and examined money laundering and terrorism financing mechanisms. Donations and extortion were identified as the primary sources of terrorist funding.

The report highlights Pakistan’s ongoing challenges in countering terrorism financing, particularly along its border with Afghanistan. The agencies have been working to implement policy and operational measures to address these vulnerabilities.

The State Department also noted Pakistan’s efforts in running "de-radicalisation" camps, offering rehabilitative religious education, vocational training, and counseling.

Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) partnered with the Higher Education Commission to promote Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) initiatives in universities through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The country has also participated in multilateral forums such as the Global Counterterrorism Forum and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

The report, however, flags concerns raised by the US and the European Union regarding escalating counterterrorism threats stemming from Afghanistan, which have implications for Pakistan, Central Asia, and global security.