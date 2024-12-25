Miftah finds many faults in PML-N, PPP's style of governance

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Secretary General Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party failed to make the lives of the people any better despite many stints in power.

He visited the Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum to offer Fateha and lay floral wreath.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Ismail said, “today is the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and today we have come to apologize to the founder of the nation as we have provided neither water nor clean air to the citizenry."

The former federal minister added in a somber tone, “we could not provide enough employment to our people and also we could not adequately educate our children."

Castigating the incumbent government, he said heavy taxes were being imposed on the working people while those with huge farmlands were nor paying tax.

He said the PML-N had made an electoral theft in 2024 election and therefore, it had lost the trust of the people.

Highlighting what he called duality in its approach, he said on the one hand, the PTI supporters were chanting the slogans of freedom while on the other, they were seeking the help of United States.

Answering a question, he said "if the people want Imran Khan back in power, he should come."