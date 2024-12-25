Military trials being carried out as per law: Atta Tarar

There is also a right to appeal against a military court's decision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that military trials are conducted under an act of parliament and the right to a fair trial is not affected in such cases.

Talking to media on Wednesday, he said there is also a right to appeal against a military court's decision.

The minister said that PTI founder used to talk about the benefits of military courts in the past.

He said some people are politicizing the issue of military courts.

Attaullah Tarar said a trial in military courts take place when someone attacks a defence institution. He said cases of attacks on military installations are tried in military courts as per the law.

The minister said there is irrefutable evidence against those who were tried in military courts. He clarified that the culprits of the May 9 incidents will be punished according to the law.

However, he said that the right to a fair trial will be observed. He said Pakistan has never violated international laws.

Attaullah Tarar said that the rule of law is essential and that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also taught to uphold the supremacy of the law.