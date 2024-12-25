PA speaker calls for holding dialogue to resolve political issues

Pakistan Pakistan PA speaker calls for holding dialogue to resolve political issues

Govt is determined to solve the issues of people: Malik Ahmad Khan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 19:24:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that there is no politics without dialogue.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the government was determined to solve the issues of people.

Also Read: Parliament's rights can't be snatched, asserts Malik Ahmad Khan

“The dialogue is very important in politics to resolve the issues of public,” the speaker said.

He also discouraged the politics of hatred and chaos while emphasizing on dialogue.