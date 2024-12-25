PM Shehbaz calls for promoting peace, brotherhood

He was addressing a ceremony held in PM House on the eve of Christmas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for promoting peace and brotherhood.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Prime Minister House on Wednesday on the eve of Christmas.

“We all should treat our minority communities with love and respect so they recognize themselves as dignified citizens of the country,” the prime minister said.

Regretting that the birthplace of Prophet Isa (Jesus) is mired in war and bloodshed, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized joint action to put an end to war in Gaza.

He urged the Christians around the world to play their role for ceasefire in Gaza.

The prime minister said that Christian community in Pakistan has always lived with peace and brotherhood.

He also lauded the Christians for rendering valuable sacrifices since the country's independence.

He said let us work together for the progress of our country which is a homeland for all communities.

The prime minister assured the minorities that their welfare and prosperity is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion.