President, PM extend Christmas greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message on the occasion of Christmas being celebrated by Christian community today (Wednesday), President Asif Ali Zardari said that on the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and around the world.

“The spirit of Christmas offers a universal lesson to humanity, encouraging people of all faiths to embrace love, generosity, mercy, unity, and hope. Christmas is a day that commemorates the birth of Hazrat Isa (A.S), whose teachings of love, compassion, and peace continue to inspire and guide us,” he said

In his separate message, PM Shehbaz conveyed his warmest greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Christian community in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and nation-building. On this day, we also pay tribute to the invaluable contributions made by our Christian brethren to the progress and stability of the country, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare and nation-building, he said.

