Presidential ordinance to regulate registration of seminaries

PM Shehbaz, JUI-F chief, President develop consensus on it, claim sources

Updated On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 17:55:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Wednesday decided to issue a presidential ordinance to regulate the registration of seminaries, sources said.

According to officials, President Asif Ali Zardari will promulgate the ordinance, a move aimed at formalising the process under a legal framework. The decision follows extensive consultations among Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and President Zardari.

The proposed ordinance received consensus from key stakeholders, including the JUI-F, to ensure a smooth implementation process.

Sources further stated that the ordinance will provide legal protection to madrassahs under the Directorate General of Religious Education and the amended Societies Registration Act, streamlining their operations within a regulatory framework.

