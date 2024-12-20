PM invites Fazlur Rehman for talks on Seminaries' Registration Bill



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended invitation to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to meet today (Friday) for negotiations on Seminaries' Registration Bill, Dunya News reported.

The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be held at PM house at 3:00pm.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz on Thursday contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman and asked him to hold talks in the issue of Seminaries' Registration Bill. Sources said that the JUI-F chief will brief the PM on Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris' stance regarding registration of seminaries.

Sources further informed that Fazlur Rehman will again approach the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris for consultation if the premier will come up with the new suggestions.

Soon after receiving PM’s invitation for talks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacted Mufti Taqi Usmani for consultation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ittehad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris Pakistan on Tuesday deviated from a 2019 stance and announced that “seminaries will not become part of any government department and remain autonomous.”

The seminaries organisation had in 2019 agreed to come under the control of the federal education ministry.

The Ittehad issued a statement after a delegation met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence to support him as he is stressing the government to issue a gazette notification for the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, which would roll back the 2019 agreement and make the district administration the authority to register seminaries.

In the statement, Mufti Taqi Usmani said the boards took the decision to become subservient to the education ministry under pressure, as at that time they thought it was better to be under the control of the education ministry than anyone else.

Mufti Taqi Usmani Mufti announced that seminaries would remain autonomous and would not become subservient to authorities in Pakistan like in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

