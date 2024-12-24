PPP, PML-N talks conclude at Governor House

PML-N representatives assured their counterparts that consensus had been reached on various issues

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An important meeting of the coordination committees of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) concluded at the Governor House.

Sources said that the PPP took a firm stance during the meeting, urging the PML-N to clarify its position regarding the continuation of coalition matters. The PPP reportedly stated that if the PML-N is unwilling to advance the coalition's agenda, it should make its intentions clear so the PPP can devise its own future strategy.

PML-N representatives assured their counterparts that consensus had been reached on various issues during the meeting. They vowed to address the PPP's concerns to ensure smoother collaboration moving forward.

The meeting also saw significant agreements, including granting the PPP leadership of the district development committees in Rahim Yar Khan and Multan. It was decided that equal development funds would be allocated to all elected members of the assembly.

Furthermore, sources disclosed that the PPP would be given representation in various district-level committees and an understanding was reached on consulting the PPP in matters related to postings and transfers.

Addressing rumours of disagreement, participants asserted that there were no differences between the Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister.

Prominent figures from both parties attended the meeting. PPP attendees included Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Ali Haider Gilani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Hasan Murtaza, while the PML-N delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

The meeting highlighted efforts to strengthen coalition dynamics, signaling a commitment to cooperation despite lingering concerns.