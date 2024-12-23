President, PM vow to work together for country's progress

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM vow to work together for country's progress

They expressed this resolve during their meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 20:31:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed their commitment to move forward together for the progress of the country.

They expressed this resolve during their meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of overall political, economic, and security situation.

Both the leaders decided to proceed on the legal matters with the consultations of all political stakeholders. They also discussed the matters related to legislation in the Parliament.

The president assured the prime minister of his cooperation for country's progress and stability. The prime minister expressed his best wishes for the health of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar were also present during the meeting.