ECP directs lawmakers to submit assets details by Dec 31

Failure to comply will result in the suspension of their membership

Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 19:06:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed members of Parliament to submit their financial statements by Dec 31.

The parliamentarians are required to disclose the financial details of their dependents and family members as well.

Failure to comply will result in the suspension of their membership.

The ECP has warned that submitting false information will lead to action under Section 137 for corruption-related offenses.



